The King County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying a woman they say assaulted a victim while on a bus that was driving northbound on International Boulevard in SeaTac in August, 2021.
Police say it happened on Aug. 26, 2021, and here’s a description and photos:
-
- Occurred on a Metro bus on International Boulevard in SeaTac
- Female in her 30’s
- Short hair
- White shirt with stripes, white pants
- Large glasses
- Carrying a black satchel-style purse
- Armed with a large kitchen knife
Please contact Detective Chris Pelczar at (206) 477-0700 or email [email protected].
Please contact Detective Chris Pelczar at (206) 477-0700 or [email protected]
— King County Sheriff’s Office PIO (@kingcosoPIO) June 28, 2022
