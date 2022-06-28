The King County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying a woman they say assaulted a victim while on a bus that was driving northbound on International Boulevard in SeaTac in August, 2021.

Police say it happened on Aug. 26, 2021, and here’s a description and photos:

Occurred on a Metro bus on International Boulevard in SeaTac Female in her 30’s Short hair White shirt with stripes, white pants Large glasses Carrying a black satchel-style purse Armed with a large kitchen knife



Please contact Detective Chris Pelczar at (206) 477-0700 or email [email protected] .

On August 26th, 2021, a woman assaulted the victim while the bus was northbound on International Boulevard. Detectives are looking to identify the woman in the photos. Please contact Detective Chris Pelczar at (206) 477-0700 or [email protected] pic.twitter.com/vtFfI1ckGp — King County Sheriff’s Office PIO (@kingcosoPIO) June 28, 2022

Share this: Tweet



