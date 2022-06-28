The King County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying a woman they say assaulted a victim while on a bus that was driving northbound on International Boulevard in SeaTac in August, 2021.

Police say it happened on Aug. 26, 2021, and here’s a description and photos:

    • Occurred on a Metro bus on International Boulevard in SeaTac
    • Female in her 30’s
    • Short hair
    • White shirt with stripes, white pants
    • Large glasses
    • Carrying a black satchel-style purse
    • Armed with a large kitchen knife

Please contact Detective Chris Pelczar at (206) 477-0700 or email [email protected].