Beginning Monday, July 11 through Sunday, July 24, 2022, Link passengers should allow more time for trips while Sound Transit undertakes two weeks of work at the Columbia City station as the agency prepares to more than double the length of the light rail system in the next few years.

To enable platform work at Columbia City Station, one track will close at the station for two weeks. The work includes removing the existing platform tiles and replacing them after establishing a new surface they will reliably adhere to, eliminating tripping hazards and safety risks from cracking tiles.

From 6 a.m. until 10 p.m., every other 1 Line train headed south will terminate at Stadium Station rather than continuing southward on the single open track, which will need to alternate between serving southbound and northbound trains. During this time, Sound Transit personnel will be available at Stadium station to assist passengers.

Passengers on the trains that terminate at Stadium Station will have to wait approximately 10 minutes before boarding the next trains south. Early morning and late evening trains will run at 20-minute frequencies between Northgate and Angle Lake stations.

To avoid having to transfer at Stadium Station, southbound passengers are encouraged to read the head signs on trains and board those whose destination is Angle Lake.

The northbound platform at Columbia City station will be closed during this two-week period. Passengers traveling in either direction will board on the southbound platform. Passengers should be aware of the direction of the trains arriving at the station, as that will be the direction in which the trains will continue.

In preparation for the upcoming work, passengers should sign up for Rider Alerts to make sure they receive further information as it becomes available. Throughout the service impacts, the agency will be providing frequent communication with passengers to help them plan their rides.

A second two-week period of construction will take place on the southbound platform at Columbia City station from August 19 to September 1. During this time, trains will operate with the same frequencies as they will for the two weeks starting Monday.

The work at the Columbia City station is the first in a series of “Future Ready” projects Sound Transit will undertake before the Link system expands from 26 to 58 miles within the next few years, which will prevent impacts to far greater numbers of passengers.

Later phases of Future Ready work, for which full details will be announced in advance, include electrical work to minimize future Downtown Seattle disruptions and work to replace more than three miles of overhead wire between Rainier Beach and Tukwila International Boulevard stations to increase reliable train performance.

