Tyee alumni Dave Sousa, Robin Adams and Deana Anderson pose behind a school sign. Sousa volunteers at the Highline Heritage Museum and will help install many of the Tyee Totem items on longterm loan as part of the museum’s school district historical display.

Help Highline Public Schools retire the Tyee High Totem mascot with families, staff, alumni, community members and Friends of Tyee on Thursday, July 21, from 6 – 8 p.m. at Tyee High School.

At this event you can also learn about the new school design from Integrus Architecture and get informed about the November bond that would fund construction of a new school.

All are welcome.

This event will include:

A presentation in the cafeteria will retire the Totem and introduce the Titan mascot. Tyee alum Robin (Foster) Adams, class of 1971 has compiled a history of the Totem mascot on her blog. Learn about the new home for many of the Totem items, which will be on display at the Highline Heritage Museum later this year. Hear from our Native Education Program staff about the state law directing this transition and the district process that was guided by input from the Muckleshoot Tribe. Hear students’ thoughts behind the choice of their new mascot, with a nod to history, and join us in supporting their Tyee school pride into the future. Tour the campus, including the library and gymnasium.



SEE THE NEW SCHOOL DESIGN & LEARN ABOUT THE NOVEMBER SCHOOL BOND

See and ask questions about the new Tyee High School architectural design by Integrus Architecture, which will be used to construct a new school if Highline voters approve the next school bond on November 8, 2022.

WHEN: Thursday, July 21, 6 – 8 p.m. The presentation will start at 6:15 p.m. in the cafeteria followed by a walk-through of the library, gym and campus to view the Totem artwork and items prior to delivery to the museum–and to see the current building conditions. WHERE Tyee High School Cafeteria, Courtyard, Library & Gym WHO: Tyee families, staff, alumni and community members RSVP: Read more and RSVP here:

