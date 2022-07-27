The Back to School Resource Fair (BTSF) is returning to SeaTac on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Valley Ridge Park.

This one-day event is designed to help kids start off the school year successfully.

In previous years it was attended by almost 3,000 community members.

As we all know the last two years have been difficult due to the pandemic. For hard-working parents in SeaTac, the past few years have made it even more stressful trying to stretch their paycheck to meet all of the needs of their families. As rent and the cost of food and transportation continue to increase, it is even more difficult for families to have extra money in the budget to cover school supplies. We all know that these supplies are essential to students’ success and want kids in our community to be successful.

That is why Lutheran Community Services Northwest (LCSNW) created the Back to School Resource Fair (BTSF), with:

Provided backpacks filled with school supplies to low-income students. Connected families in need with community resources that helped them throughout the school year and beyond. Helped multi-generations of community members get connected and share a meal.



This year organizers are again presenting their Back to School Resource Fair – this year marks our 14th year! We are inviting the SeaTac community to join us on Thursday, August 18 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at Valley Ridge Park (4644 S 188th St, SeaTac, WA 98188; map below).

Through generous donations from local community sponsors we are able to gift local SeaTac students with backpacks that are school grade appropriate. There will be many local businesses at the fair offering free dental checks, haircuts, resources and more!

Volunteers are still needed to assist at the event. For more information please contact Wendy at [email protected] or sign up at https://forms.gle/4Lv7vM8hTYm6tXvz8.

About Lutheran Community Services Northwest

Founded in 1921, LCSNW is a non-profit organization, partnering with individuals and families to provide health, justice, and hope in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. LCSNW helps more than 40,000 people each year by ensuring they have access to behavioral health, crime victim advocacy, child, youth and family, refugee, and immigrant supportive services, and aging and independent living services. For more information about LCSNW, go to https://lcsnw.org .

Valley Ridge Park is located at 4644 S. 188th Street:

