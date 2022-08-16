2022 BLUES & BREWS ANNUAL RAFFLE – explore Des Moines…for just $10 bucks!
Whether you are a lifer or just discovering our jewel of a town, here’s your chance to experience it all for just $10. You’ll enter to win a bunch of restaurant gift cards, wine, meat and seafood, massages, oil changes and other fun stuff valued at over $2,000!
Below are participating businesses:
Restaurants:
-
- Kaihana Sushi $100 gift card
- Tuscany at Des Moines Creek $100 gift card
- Auntie Irene’s $50 gift card
- Arturo’s Mexican Restaurant $100 gift card
- Anchor Espresso $50 gift card and exclusive wine from Walla Walla
- Creole Soul $100 gift card
- TeaCup $50 gift card
- All-Stars Sports Bar $60 gift card
- Athens Pizza & Pasta $70 gift card
- Jack’s Country Restaurant $30 gift card
- Anthony’s $200 gift card
- Dee Des Moines Thai $50 gift card
- Quarterdeck wine donation $50
- Wally’s $100 Gift Card
- B&E Meats: $170
Other:
-
- Waterland Arcade $50
- Des Moines Therapeutic Massage $100
- Carriage Country Quilts $50
- Winston Auto $310 worth of oil changes
- Aesthetic Specialist $50
Reserve your raffle tickets now at:
www.drinktomusic.org/raffle
The winner will be drawn at the Blues & Brews Festival on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Need not be present to win.
100% of net proceeds from Blues & Brews and this raffle, go to causes powered by the Rotary Club of Des Moines / Normandy Park, WA.
ALSO…it’s not too late to buy your 2022 Blues & Brews Festival tickets for Saturday, Aug. 27. Tickets are going fast, and last year this event sold out clean! Get your tickets now at www.DrinkToMusic.org .
“Hope to see you there!”
