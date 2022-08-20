Back with a vengeance, the 2022 Poverty Bay Blues & Brews fest is returning to the sweeping shores of Des Moines Beach Park in one week – next Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, from Noon – 8 p.m.

This year’s outdoor fest will include four Earth Shaking Blues Performances – including Eric’s Maine Connection, The T-Town Aces, The Joel Astley Band, and an evening-ending performance by the one and only HILLSTOMP.

Eric’s Maine Connection

12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m.

T-Town Aces

2:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Joel Astley Band

4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Hillstomp

6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Blues & Brews goers will enjoy dozens of life-changing craft beers from some of the Northwest’s best Brewers.

This fundraiser event supports worthy causes and charities supported by the Rotary Club of Des Moines/Normandy Park.

Get your tickets for just $45 while they last (*must be 21+) – learn more and buy now by clicking below:

NOTE: Last year this event sold out, so be sure to act soon!

All net proceeds from Blues & Brews go to benefit causes powered by Rotary of Des Moines/Normandy Park, including Highline Music4 Life which puts instruments in the hands of kids who want to play in band but can’t afford it.

“Help the kids when you Drink To Music at the 2022 Poverty Bay Blues & Brews Fest!”

BLUES & BREWS MERCH NOW AVAILABLE

You can now proudly wear brand new Blues & Brews branded merch!

If you order in the next couple of days you can sport your own Blues and Brews gear at the Festival on Aug. 27, 2022.

If you order before or at the Festival you will also receive a 15% discount.

Check it out today:

Des Moines Beach Park is located at 22030 Cliff Ave S, Des Moines, WA 98198:

EDITOR’S NOTE : Since South King Media’s inception in 2007, we have provided thousands of dollars worth of FREE promotional and marketing services to local nonprofits like The Rotary Club. If you’re part of a nonprofit and have a fundraiser event, please email details to [email protected] Thanks!

Share this: Tweet



