In the Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 general election, Highline Public Schools will ask the community to consider a capital bond to rebuild three aging school buildings and provide improvements throughout the district.

The community is invited to attend upcoming community meetings in person or virtually in September and October.

Tyee High School, Evergreen High School and Pacific Middle School have been recommended for replacement by a community-led facilities planning committee. At these community meetings, participants will have the opportunity to to hear from members of the planning committee, the project architects and district staff. Participants will learn about costs and construction timelines and will see design plans for the proposed schools.

Tuesday, Sept. 20, 6 – 7 p.m. at Evergreen High School Library, 830 SW 116th Street, White Center. Thursday, Sept. 22, 6 – 7 p.m. at Pacific Middle School Cafeteria, 22705 24th Ave S, Des Moines. Saturday, Sept. 24, Noon – 2 p.m. at Dubsea Coffee, 9910 8th Ave S, White Center.



The following two meetings are virtual and will include bond information as part of Superintendent Duran’s listening tour:

Monday, Oct. 17, 6:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, 6:00-7:00 p.m.



Highline Public Schools is committed to providing equitable access to safe and modern schools and has a 20-year track record of on-time, on-budget school construction.

Voters will find Proposition 1 on the Nov., 2022 ballot.

Capital construction bonds require a 60% approval rate by voters.

The bond was developed and recommended by Highline’s Capital Facilities Advisory Committee.

Learn more https://www.highlineschools.org/2022-bond.

