The next Highline Forum will again be held in a hybrid format, both at Highline Public School’s ERAC Board Room and via MS Teams on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.

The Highline Forum provides Southwest King County municipalities, educational governing bodies, and the Port of Seattle with the opportunity to share information, interact with outside speakers and other governmental organizations, and work in partnership on initiatives that benefit the residents of Southwest King County.

One elected representative and one senior administrator from the following jurisdictions or institutions make up the membership on the Highline Forum:

City of Burien – Deputy Mayor Kevin Schilling and Interim City Manager Carolyn Hope City of Des Moines – Mayor Matt Mahoney and City Manager Michael Matthias City of Federal Way – Mayor Jim Farrell and Councilmember Lydia Assefa-Dawson City of Normandy Park – Councilmember Michelle Sipes-Marvin and City Manager Amy Arrington City of SeaTac – Councilmember Peter Kwon and City Manager Carl Cole City of Tukwila – Councilmember Kathy Hougardy and Policy Analyst Laurel Humphrey Highline College – VP for Institutional Advancement Josh Gerstman and External Relations Shakira Ericksen Port of Seattle – Commissioner Toshiko Hasegawa and Aviation Managing Director Lance Lyttle



An elected representative from the Port of Seattle and a jurisdiction or institution co-chair moderate the meetings.

During the regular order of the agenda, those wishing to provide public comment will have the opportunity to:

Deliver public comment via email: All written comments received by email to [email protected] will be distributed to Forum members. Deliver public comment via MS Teams: To take advantage of this option, please email [email protected] with your name and the topic you wish to speak to by 9:00 a.m. PT on Wednesday, Sept. 28. You will then be provided with a link to join the MS Teams meeting. Deliver public comment in person by signing up to speak on your arrival to the physical meeting location. To take advantage of this option, please arrive at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the meeting.



If you’re interested in attending, please email Dave Kaplan at [email protected] and let him know if you plan to attend in-person or virtually, and put “Highline Forum rsvp” in the subject line. He will provide you the link to the meeting if you are attending virtually.

The agenda includes:

a presentation by host Highline School District; a panel presentation by the Port’s Ilays Aden, Andy Gregory, and Guadalupe Torres regarding the South King County Community Impact Fund grant programs; an update on SEA’s Noise Program by Program Manager Stan Shepherd; an update on StART by Aviation Managing Director Lance Lyttle; and the usual round-the-table sharing. Public Comments for September 28



WHEN: Wednesday, September 28, 2022: 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. WHERE: Hybrid meeting held at Highline School District ERAC–Board Room (map here) and via MS Teams.

