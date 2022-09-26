Full closure overnight begins Monday night, Sept. 26, 2022 for the demolition of an unused ramp on the Lower Arrivals Drive at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), the Port of Seattle announced.

Full closures are now expected to occur at midnight until about 7 a.m. Monday night through Saturday morning, Oct. 1. The ramp demolition supports future work to reduce congestion and queuing by adding additional lanes for more direct access for parking, shuttles, TNCs and Taxis, and transit improvements that streamline the approach and pick up experience.

Overnight work will lessen the overall traffic impact to visitors, but the public should be aware of the full closures during the overnight and early morning hours. The Lower Arrivals Drive is used much less than the Upper Departures Drive in the early morning hours, but this will bring all traffic to the Upper Departures Drive and create additional congestion.

In addition, during the full closure periods, courtesy vehicles, such as hotel/motel and parking shuttles, will be relocated to the Cruise/Charter Lot on the first floor of the Airport Parking Garage.

The ramp has been taken apart in three sections to reduce traffic impacts and began two weeks ago. The first two phases removed the north and south sections of the ramp reducing the Lower Arrivals Drive to one lane. The third phase will remove the center section of the ramp and will require a full closure of the Lower Arrivals Drive overnight with all traffic directed to the Upper Departures Drive.

You can see more information on where the unused roadway ramp is located, it’s background and hear how this project leads into the new project via this video:

What’s the timeline for closures?

Phase Three – week of September 26

Monday through Saturday, Sept. 26-Oct. 1, 11:59 p.m. – 7:00 a.m.

FULL CLOSURE of Lower Arrivals Drive, all traffic will be directed to the Upper Departures Drive unless otherwise noted below:

Courtesy vehicles will be relocated to the Cruise/Charter Lot on the 1 st floor of the Airport Parking Garage Airline Crew Vehicles will be relocated to door 5 on the Upper Departures Drive Rental Car Facility Buses to be relocated to doors 11 to13 on the Upper Departures Drive, outside the United and Delta ticket counters Airporters to be relocated to doors 9 and 11 on the Upper Departures Drive Tuesday through Saturday, Sept. 26-Oct 1, 7:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. SINGLE LANE CLOSURE near the entrance of Lower Arrivals Drive



Drivers should pay attention to directional signage and SEA Airport staff will be on hand for assistance in and around the terminal. Look for updates on our Widen Arrivals Project page

