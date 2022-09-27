From our sister site The B-Town Blog:

Burien Police / King County Sheriff’s Office are reporting that a man was shot and killed on Tuesday morning, Sept. 27, 2022 in south Burien.

Police say that Tuesday morning, just after 9:30 a.m., King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) received a 911 call regarding a shooting in south Burien.

Several minutes later, Deputies located an adult male gunshot victim in the area of the 17700 block of Ambaum Blvd S. (map below) and provided first aid.

Police add that the male victim had been transported by vehicle to this location.

Unfortunately, the male passed away at the scene.

No other details were released. Police say that the shooting occurred at another location and is currently under active investigation by the King County Major Crimes Unit.

“To preserve the integrity of the investigation, we are not releasing the other location at this time,” KCSO Sgt. M. Corbett Ford told The B-Town Blog. “There is no public safety risk at this time.”

