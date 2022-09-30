SPONSORED :

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding five Open Houses this weekend – in Burien, Top Hat and Des Moines.

First up – enjoy extraordinary sound & mountain views from this charming craftsman perched above Maplewild Ave in Burien’s desirable 3 Tree Point neighborhood:

Escape the hustle & bustle of life & step into this tranquil setting surrounded by lush grounds and a private 15,000 sq ft lot.

Sip morning coffee on the inviting open porch & enjoy evening sunsets on the patio by the pond.

This darling home offers 2 bedrooms & 2 gorgeous baths, each with heated flooring and extensive tile work.

Timeless wainscotting, sun-filled windows, & beautiful French doors make this enchanting home so memorable.

Two car garage and a basement for extra storage space.

Close to Olde Burien’s shopping & dining, nearby parks & beach.

Easy commute to SeaTac & downtown Seattle & freeways.

WHEN:

Saturday, Oct. 1: 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.



WHERE: 15824 Maplewild Avenue SW, Burien, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $849,950 MLS Number: 2001273 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1.75 Year built: 1927 Approx. House SqFt: 1,540 s.f. Approx. Lot SqFt: 15,103 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Dryer Refrigerator Washer



VIDEO:

PHOTOS:

MAP:

Next – surrounded by nature’s landscape, this beautiful custom Hurstwood home delivers a breathtaking backdrop for every season:

Soak in the spectacular sound and mountain views from this stunning 2,290 sq ft house.

Three bedrooms plus a flex room, vaulted ceilings, walls of windows, gleaming hardwood floors, new paint, updated kitchen and baths, quartz countertops and an abundance of natural light!

Peacefully perched upon an 18,000 sq ft lot on a quiet dead-end street.

Multiple decks to enjoy the incredible scenery and sounds of serenity.

Two car garage, RV parking and a fully fenced backyard.

Close to Seahurst Park/Beach, convenient commute to Downtown Seattle with easy access to freeways & SeaTac Airport.

An extraordinary place to call home!

WHEN:

Saturday, Oct. 1: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2: 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.



WHERE: 13810 18th Ave SW, Burien, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $949,950 MLS Number: 2001276 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1.75 Year built: 1981 Approx. House SqFt: 2,290 s.f. Approx. Lot SqFt: 18,122 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Dryer Microwave Refrigerator Washer



VIDEO:

PHOTOS:

MAP:

How about a spacious Custom Built, well maintained one owner home with 2nd kitchen a block from Gregory Heights Pool?

Newer Fireplace mantle and hardwood floors in vaulted ceiling living room, family room, main floor hallway and staircase.

Primary bedroom/ensuite bath with serene views of the back yard.

Enjoy barbeques on your back deck right off the main floor kitchen!

Generously sized lower-level rec room is wide enough for a pool table.

Lower-level French doors open to the patio and garden.

Ample 2 car garage has plenty of room for extra storage.

Much loved multi-level garden with mature landscaping and striking plantings.

WHEN:

Saturday, Oct. 1: Noon – 2 p.m.



WHERE: 1908 SW 166th Street, Burien, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $850,000 MLS Number: 2001993 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 2.75 Year built: 1986 Approx. House SqFt: 2,880 s.f. Approx. Lot SqFt: 7,448 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Microwave



PHOTOS:

MAP:

The next Open House is a generous ground floor unit in a well kept complex minutes to downtown, light rail station, and airport:

Bus stop is steps away.

This home showcases 2-bedroom, 1.25 bath, and an updated kitchen with substantial cabinets, Move-in ready!

Stainless Steel appliances, washer/dryer and bamboo flooring.

Spacious dining and living room with wood burning fireplace.

Slider to patio from living room and primary room.

Quiet with plenty of room for entertaining!

This home demostrates pride of ownership.

Do not miss this rare gem!

WHEN:

Friday, Sept. 30: 4 – 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1: Noon – 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2: 1 – 4 p.m.



WHERE: 118 SW 116th Street #D-13, Seattle, WA 98146 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $350,000 MLS Number: 2001239 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1.5 Year built: 1982 Approx. House SqFt: 877 s.f. Approx. Lot SqFt: 176,636 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Dryer Refrigerator Washer



PHOTOS:

MAP:

The final Open House is a well kept home in Des Moines’ Huntington Park 55+ community:

Open and bright floor plan flows nicely through out.

Large sliding doors from dining area leads to a super charming patio that is completely fenced.

Lovely garden space! You’ll notice the wonderful skylights in the updated kitchen and bathroom.

Light and bright! The hardwood floors look great. Very convenient entry into the kitchen from the garage.

There is good storage in the garage and still room for parking the car.

Leave your backyard and enjoy the many walking trails that run throughout the neighborhood.

Absolutely gorgeous Club house, pool and hot tub.

There are lots of activities all year long for the whole community.

WHEN:

Saturday, Oct. 1: 10 a.m.: Noon – 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2: 1 – 4 p.m.



WHERE: 24702 12th Ave S., Des Moines, WA 98198 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $389,000 MLS Number: 1997176 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Year built: 1972 Approx. House SqFt: 1,150 s.f. Approx. Lot SqFt: 3,678 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Dryer Microwave Refrigerator Washer



PHOTOS:

MAP:

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.

