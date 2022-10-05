Your neighborhood firefighters from Puget Sound Fire invite all to come visit at their community Open Houses this coming Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Station 46 in SeaTac and Station 78 in Covington.

The stations will be open to the public from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

“We look forward to saying hi!”

Puget Sound Fire Station 46 is located at 3521 S 170th St, SeaTac, WA 98188: