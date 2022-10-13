The annual Fall Recycling Event – which provides a quick and easy way to get rid of hard to recycle items – will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
This event will run from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Tyee High School (map below).
Materials that will be collected for free include:
- Secure document shredding
- Scrap metal
- Porcelain
- Motor oil
- Tires
- Anti-freeze
- Household goods
- Styrofoam
- Plastic bags
- Batteries
- CFL light Bulbs
- Electronics
- Plastic film and paint, including latex, oil based and stains/varnish
They will also accept mattresses, freezers and refrigerators for a small fee.
More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/2124312937749353/
Tyee High is located at 4424 S. 188th Street, Seatac, WA 98188-5028:
