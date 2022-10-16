On Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) released a statement denying rumors of a serial killer in the Burien/South Park area that have been spreading recently via social media.

KCSO contracts its police services to the City of Burien, as well as unincorporated King County and 15 other jurisdictions.

On Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, a Facebook post by dubseatv appeared to be the origins of this rumor.

It could all be related to a still-unsolved case of a female body being found alongside SR 509 near the 1st Ave South bridge on Oct. 7, 2022 (read our previous coverage here), or possibly to a recent arrest of a serial killer in Stockton, CA.

“We are aware of unverified online social media reports that select death investigations, in the vicinity of South Park/SR 509, may share similar characteristics,” KCSO said.

“At this time, the Sheriff’s Office has identified no evidence affirming this for any cases under our jurisdiction.”

We are aware of unverified online social media reports that select death investigations, in the vicinity of South Park/SR 509, may share similar characteristics. At this time, the Sheriff's Office has identified no evidence affirming this for any cases under our jurisdiction.

Seattle Police also Tweeted that they do not have any active serial cases:

We've received a number of inquiries about this. Seattle PD does *not* have any serial cases.

Here’s the original Tweet about the female body found alongside SR 509 that KCSO sent out Oct. 7, 2022:

Detectives are requesting the community's help as they investigate what happened to a female found deceased this morning on the side of Highway 509. If you know or saw anything, call our tip line (206) 296-3311 or report anonymous tips at https://t.co/tMNpXquFYr

Case #C22033455

Case #C22033455 pic.twitter.com/Mhnnr24D0s — King County Sheriff’s Office PIO (@kingcosoPIO) October 7, 2022

