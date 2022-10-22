EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

A Public Safety Roundtable on Public Safety in South King County was held on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, with experts discussing crime trends and more in our region.

The Public Safety Roundtable is a quarterly meeting sponsored by the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce, for those interested in being more engaged or receiving more information about issues impacting local businesses.

Previously, these roundtables were focused on Burien, but the chamber has extended them to now include all five cities it covers.

Featured speakers included Police and Fire Chiefs from Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac and Tukwila, with a special feature from the LEAD Defender group (listed below in order of appearance):

LEAD Project Manager Aaron Burkhalter LEAD Program Director Tiarra Dearbone Acting Burien Police Chief Todd Morrell Des Moines Assistant Chief of Police Patti Richards Normandy Park Police Chief Dan Yourkoski Tukwila Police Chief Eric Drever Tukwila Fire Chief Jay Wittwer Tukwila Fire Emergency Manager Jason Konieczka SeaTac Community Engagement Officer Robell Ghrmai



Watch the full roundtable below (running time 55-minutes, 13-seconds):

