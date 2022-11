On Monday morning, Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:03 a.m., SeaTac Police / King County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a car/pedestrian collision at S. 200th and International Blvd.

Deputies responded to find the victim on the ground.

Police said that the driver remained on the scene, although “understandably upset.”

This is an open and active case with the Major Accident Response and Reconstruction (MARR) unit.

Below are photos taken at the scene by Eugene Kramer:

