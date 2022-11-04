The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory on Friday, Nov. 4, and added that there’s a “slight chance of snow” starting Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.

An atmospheric river is aimed at the region, set to dump tons of precipitation as rain in the lowlands, and snow in the mountains

Wind gusts over 40mph are expected to hit, and a Flood Watch was also issued.

Local @SeattleWXGuy said in his Friday morning video forecast that we should expect possible power outages after 5 p.m. Friday night, followed by cold air moving in.

“Lots going on here folks,” Snyder said.

Watch Snyder’s full video below:

Here are the warnings from the National Weather Service:

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

1051 AM PDT Fri Nov 4 2022

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…Southwest Interior, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Seattle WA

411 AM PDT Fri Nov 4 2022

…FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Washington, Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Skagit and Whatcom. In west central Washington, King, Lewis, Pierce, Snohomish and Thurston.

* WHEN…Through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

A potent weather system will bring heavy rainfall to the region today through early Saturday. This rainfall will result in rapid rises and potential for flooding along area rivers. http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Here’s the detailed 7-day forecast

Friday: Rain. High near 57. Breezy, with a southwest wind 24 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Friday Night: Rain likely, mainly before 11pm. Cloudy during the early evening, then becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a southwest wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Saturday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. West southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Saturday Night: Rain. Low around 38. South wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Sunday: Rain. High near 44. South wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. Sunday Night: Rain likely, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Monday: Rain likely before 8am, then rain and snow likely between 8am and 2pm , then a chance of rain after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected. Monday Night: A chance of rain and snow before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Tuesday: A slight chance of snow before 2pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow . Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Tuesday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow before 11pm, then a slight chance of snow . Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Wednesday Night: A slight chance of snow . Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Thursday: A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 42.



