The first round of election results are in for the Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 General Election, and early returns show the Highline School Bond leading, Senators Karen Keiser and Joe Nguyen ahead, and Leesa Manion leading Jim Ferrell for the King County Prosecuting Attorney position.
Highline School District No. 401 Proposition No. 1
Ballots Counted: 22,706
Registered Voters: 76,873 • 29.54 %
-
- Approved: 14,383 • 65.97%
- Rejected: 7,418 • 34.03%
Legislative District No. 33 State Senator
Ballots Counted: 23,606
Registered Voters: 82,777 • 28.52 %
-
- Karen Keiser: 15,833 • 69.04%
- Marliza Melzer: 7,045 • 30.72 %
Legislative District No. 34 State Senator
Ballots Counted: 33,119
Registered Voters: 105,181 • 31.49 %
-
- Joe Nguyen: 27,532 • 84.84 %
- John Potter: 4,857 • 14.97 %
King County Prosecuting Attorney
-
- Jim Ferrell: 173,144 • 44.19%
- Leesa Manion: 216,545 • 55.26%
U.S. Senator
-
- Patty Murray: 957,007 • 57.27%
- Tiffany Smiley: 710,842 • 42.54%
The next round of results will be released by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
Recent Comments