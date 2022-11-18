From our sister site The Tukwila Blog:

A suspect with at least 21 past warrants was charged this week with Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the First Degree in Tukwila by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office (KCPAO).

Defendant Ezekiel Demario Reynolds also has a pending Burglary 2 in Pierce County Superior Court and DWLS 2 in Kent Municipal Court.

“Based on the Defendant’s prior criminal history which includes violent offenses and his current active cases, the State is concerned that the Defendant is likely to commit a violent offense,” Prosecutors said.

Additionally, charging documents say that the Defendant’s warrant history includes 21 past warrants from 2015 through 2019; here’s more info:

As a result of ongoing violence and drug dealing at the Tukwila International Blvd Transit Center located at 3651 Southcenter Blvd. (map below) the King County Sheriff’s Office Metro Transit Police and Tukwila Police Department partnered in an effort to deal with the crime problem.

During the summer of 2022, Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office Metro 41 Transit Police conducted surveillance at the transit center and surrounding areas. Detectives observed the suspect at the transit center on numerous occasions in the vicinity of the north stairs. He was seen driving his car into the transit center parking lot near the north stairs, park, mingled with people, then leave in his car.

“It did not appear that Reynolds was using the transit center for the purposes of transit,” police said. “While at the transit center, Reynolds was associating with people that were observed selling controlled substances.”

On Aug. 25, 2022, a Detective saw Reynolds at the AM/PM store across the street to the north of the transit center. He was sitting in the driver’s seat of a different car, a black 1998 BMW 528i at the gas pumps. Reynolds driver’s door was open. Another known drug dealer from the area was standing at his driver’s door. That dealer handed cash to Reynolds, who took it and then within a minute pour unknown items into the dealer’s hand. The suspect’s hand opened from a closed fist position, and with his thumb up, he opened his hand pinky finger to index finger. Police say that this style of transaction showed that he had poured pills into the dealer’s hand. The dealer left the AM/PM store and went directly to the transit center and mingled with other known drug dealers on the north stairs of the transit center.

Detectives conducted a Department of Licensing check on Reynolds plates and found a recent report of sale ot him under the name of Ezekiel Berry. Per DOL, Berry is an AKA for Reynolds. A DOL check of Reynolds name revealed two outstanding felony warrants for his arrest, in Pierce County Superior Court for Burglary 2nd degree and a Department of Corrections felony warrant for Escape Community Custody for Assault 3rd degree. DOL showed that Reynolds had recent convictions for Felony Eluding.

On Oct. 21, 2022 at 5 p.m., another Detective saw Reynolds’ BMW arrive into the transit center. Other Detectives were alerted via radio. A Detective saw Reynolds car park on the west side of the north stairs at the transit center. He saw that Reynolds was the driver of his car and that he was the only occupant.

Two Deputies who were driving fully marked police cars and wearing KCSO department uniforms initiated contact with Reynolds as he sat in his car. One Deputy activated his emergency lights on his police car. Reynolds exited his car and ran eastbound away from the Deputies. A Detective was able to disrupt Reynolds escape attempt and he was taken into custody. Reynolds arrest warrants were confirmed; however he was denied booking because of injuries that occurred during the arrest.

Reynolds was released from custody and his arrest warrants remained active. A Tukwila Police narcotics K-9 conducted a sniff of Reynolds vehicle while it was at the transit center. The K-9 alerted to the BMW and it was seized for a search warrant.

On Oct. 27, 2022, a Detective applied for and received a King County Superior Court Search Warrant for Reynolds’ BMW. The Detective searched the vehicle pursuant to the warrant and located a 9mm semi-automatic handgun, MDMA or ecstasy pills, (12) small blue pills imprinted “M30” (suspected fentanyl), a digital scale and $1000 cash.

The Detective tested the MDMA/ecstasy using Narcotest Kits 2 and 23, and received a positive reaction for MDMA. The Detective weighed the suspected MDMA without packaging at 3.51 grams. The amount of MDMA pills almost filled a small sandwich bag.

Upon clearing the pistol, the Detective found a 9mm bullet in the chamber and nine 9mm bullets in the magazine. He also saw that the serial number to the pistol was obliterated.

The Detective reviewed a copy of Reynolds’ criminal history and found that he has four felony convictions: in 2019, for Attempting to Elude, in 2018 for Taking a Motor Vehicle without permission, in 2017, for Assault 3rd degree and Theft 1st degree. Reynolds also has a 2017 misdemeanor conviction for Violation of a No Contact/Protection order. Each of these crimes bars Reynolds from owning, possessing, or purchasing a firearm.

Bail was set at $15,000.00, and KCPAO requested additional conditions for the suspect to have no new law violations, do not possess controlled substances without a prescription, do not possess dangerous or deadly weapons, do not possess firearms, appear at all future court dates when required to do so, and maintain contact with counsel.

At 6 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, Reynolds was arrested at his residence in SeaTac. He was advised of his constitutional rights and booked into King County Jail.

