Volunteers are needed from 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. this Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 for the North SeaTac Park Fourth Sunday Forest Rescue.

Activities

Help transform a forest. North SeaTac Park is a 200+ urban oasis under the flight paths of SeaTac Airport. The trees here clean, quiet, and cool the air – true guardians of the community!

We’ll be working in a corner of the park, under towering poplars and Douglas Fir, that was almost completely overrun with ivy that carpeted the ground and climbed the tree trunks until we began to transform it in early 2021. During two annual Green SeaTac Days in 2021 and 2022, volunteers have planted white pine, grand and douglas fir, cedar, snowberries, fringe cup, salal, flowering currant, and more on the newly-cleared land. Now many helping hands are needed to protect these new plantings so that they can thrive.

At this event, we’ll do a site tour to see how the new plantings are doing, remove re-emerging weeds, continue to expand the cleared area to provide even more of a buffer for the new plantings, and apply mulch.

Open to the public All ages OK 3 out of 20 volunteers registered.



What to Bring

Wear sturdy, closed-toed shoes, long sleeves and pants. Wear clothes you don’t mind getting dirty. Hats are recommended. Rain gear may be needed. Bring gardening gloves or hand tools (clippers especially), if you have them. No worries if not – we’ll have some for you to use. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, we won’t have bottled water or snacks, so bring what you need!

Where to Meet

Meet in the park at the NE corner of Des Moines Memorial Dr. S. and S. 136th Street in SeaTac. If you arrive after the event starts, we’re about 100 – 150 yards down a dirt trail into the trees (not the paved trail). Lat/Long can be entered into Google maps here: 47°28’57.1″N 122°18’45.5″W. Or call Noemie at 253-653-6028.

Where to Park

There’s parking on S. 136th Street right near the meeting place. Additional parking within sight across S. 136th Street by the ballfield is also usually available. If coming by bus, the 132 stops on DMMDS near 136th.

