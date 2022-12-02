Puget Sound Fire and the Kent Firefighters Foundation are gearing up to help families in need in the communities they serve in Kent, Covington, Maple Valley, SeaTac & King County Fire Districts #37 & #44.

All are invited to help out by donating new, unwrapped toys at any Puget Sound Fire station.

PSF & the Kent Firefighters Foundation are gearing up to help families in need in the communities we serve in Covington, Kent, Maple Valley, SeaTac & King Co Fire Districts #37 & #44. We will be posting updated schedules and event information on our “Community” website page. pic.twitter.com/izMkoqrnY4 — Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) November 28, 2022

EDITOR’S NOTE : Since South King Media’s inception in 2007, we have provided tens of thousands of dollars worth of FREE promotional and marketing services to local nonprofits and organizations. If you’re part of a nonprofit and have a fundraiser event or other news, please email details to [email protected]. Thanks!

