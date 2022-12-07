Volunteers are needed to help restore North SeaTac Park’s forest on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, from 10 a.m. – Noon.

Volunteers have been transforming this site – nicknamed “The Enchanted Glade” – since fall of 2020.

A thick mat of ivy covering the ground and the trunks of Douglas Fir and Madrones, along with blackberry vines entangling the lower branches of trees, has been cleared in a large area, and native plants are beginning to regrow.

We will focus on removing blackberry roots and vines around newly-planted trees and applying mulch to prevent re-growth. We may do some watering. Come learn some restoration basics and help out your community. This is work that really matters!

Open to the public All ages OK



What to Bring

Wear sturdy, closed-toed shoes, long sleeves and pants. Wear clothes you don’t mind getting dirty. Hats are recommended. Rain gear may be needed. Bring gardening gloves or hand tools (clippers especially), if you have them. No worries if not – we’ll have some for you to use. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, we won’t have bottled water or snacks, so bring what you need!

Where to Meet

Meet near the small parking lot near Des Moines Memorial Dr. S. and S. 128th Street. If you arrive after the event starts and don’t see volunteers, call Noemie at 253-653-6028.

Meeting Location Map

Where to Park

There is a small parking lot near this corner. If no spaces are available, there’s usually parking on Des Moines Memorial Dr. S. across the street from the park – or in the lot near the NW Kidney Center off S. 128th St. near 20th Ave. S.

Event details: WHEN: Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. CONTACT: Noemie Maxwell, [email protected] or 253-653-6028

