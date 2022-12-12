King County Executive Dow Constantine and King County Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 announced the launch of a new Community Advisory Board for the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) that will bring together public safety experts, community members, and advocates to support and advise in the creation of a just, dynamic, and responsive public safety system.

KCSO contracts with the City of SeaTac to provide police services.

The advisory board is part of a renewed partnership with the community stemming from the new plans Sheriff Cole-Tindall shared in July regarding how KCSO will transform the way it delivers public safety.

“Our ability to deliver genuine safety in King County depends on bringing the community into the process, ensuring that diverse experiences and perspectives can help shape a robust and effective public safety network,” said Executive Constantine. “I look forward to partnering with this group to provide accountability and tackle root causes to bring about systemic change.”

“As a premier law enforcement agency, we must continue to center our work on accountability, equity, and the vision and values of the communities we so proudly serve,” said Sheriff Cole-Tindall. “I am honored to work with a panel of King County community members who share our commitment to evaluating and reimagining how we can enhance trust and preserve public safety.”

The Community Advisory Board will have between 10 – 15 members, selected to represent different backgrounds and geographies reflective of the communities where KCSO provides policing. The group will be comprised of residents living in both urban and rural areas, and individuals affiliated with BIPOC groups, civic organizations, and business groups. Additionally, the board will strive to include youth and individuals with prior justice system involvement.

HOW TO APPLY

Individuals interested in serving on the Community Advisory Board should submit a letter of interest, explaining their desire and qualifications. More information about the board and details on the application process can be found here. Applications will be accepted until Jan. 31, 2023.

The board’s first meeting will take place in March 2023, and the organization’s charter will be finalized and the work program for the year will be set at that time.

Relevant links

Share this: Tweet



