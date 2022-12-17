@SeattleWXGuy Michael Snyder says that the potential for snow and possibly freezing rain looks likely starting this Sunday night, Dec. 18, and continuing through at least Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.

The National Weather Service (NWS) agrees, and predicts that up to 2-3 inches of snow could fall through the middle of next week.

The problem though is that some forecasting models aren’t agreeing – a conundrum that keeps meteorologists awake on cold nights. One model shows cold arctic air colliding with moisture over our area, while another shows it hanging out in British Columbia.

“You can see these huge differences showing up here in the 70 to 90-hour range,” Snyder said in his Saturday morning video (see it below). “It’s kind of unusual to have such differences going on here.”

Temperatures will start to fall during the day on Sunday, dipping from around 37 to 33 or lower, with wind chill values between 24 and 30. Snow is expected to start then, with accumulation of less than a half inch of the white stuff possible.

“The NBM still suggests a decent shot of perhaps a more appreciable snowfall for the Seattle metro with a 50-60 percent chance of at least 1 inch of snow in 24 hours Tuesday into Wednesday,” NWS said in its forecast discussion. “The GFS, CMC, and EC ensemble guidance mean total accumulated snowfall amounts still suggest 2-3 inches of snowfall is possible between Sunday night and Wednesday night at SeaTac.”

As the systems get closer and develop, prognosticators will have a better idea of what to expect. But get ready…

Here’s Snyder’s most recent video, released Saturday morning, Dec. 17 (subscribe to his YouTube channel here):

Here’s the 7-day detailed forecast:

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of rain after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 39. South southwest wind around 6 mph. Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Sunday: Snow, possibly mixed with rain, mainly after 9am. Temperature rising to near 37 by 11am, then falling to around 33 during the remainder of the day. Wind chill values between 24 and 30. North wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. North wind 8 to 10 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Monday: A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. North wind around 6 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible. Tuesday: A chance of snow before 1pm , then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible. Tuesday Night: A chance of rain and snow before 7pm, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Wednesday: A chance of snow, mainly after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Wednesday : chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Thursday: Snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 38. Thursday Night: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 32. Friday; Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 44.



