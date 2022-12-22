All are invited to join at the Manor Club Private Beach for the annual Polar Bear Plunge on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.

Plungers will be joining hands at high Noon and high-tailing it through the water to the swim platform and back for small prizes and bragging rights!

Not enough incentive for you to enter the frigid waters? Well no reason why not to stand safely on the shores gawking and ridiculing those in the water!

All are welcome.

More info here; https://anglelakesc.blogspot.com

OTHER LOCAL POLAR BEAR PLUNGES (do ’em all!):

Angle Lake Beach is located at 19908 International Blvd:

Share this: Tweet



