Volunteers are needed to help at the Third Sunday Forest Rescue in North SeaTac Park on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, from 10 a.m. – Noon.

“Help restore beautiful North SeaTac Park’s forest! Community members have been transforming this area of the park since fall of 2020. A thick mat of ivy covering the ground and the trunks of Douglas Fir and Madrones – along with blackberry vines entangling the lower branches of trees – have been cleared in a large area – and native plants are beginning to regrow.”

Volunteers will focus on removing blackberry roots and vines in an area near newly-planted trees.

Meet near the picnic shelter at the corner of Des Moines Memorial Dr. S. and S. 128th Street in SeaTac (map below).

Parking is available in the adjacent small parking lot and on the street.

Register and full details at: https://seatac.greencitypartnerships.org/event/71/.