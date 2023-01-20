The Commission of the Port of Seattle made history recently with the elevation of new President Sam Cho, the first Commission President of color and the youngest Commission President in the Port’s 111-year history.

The Port also made history with the elevation of the first female Vice President of Asian descent, with the selection of Commission Vice President Toshiko Hasegawa.

This marks the first time both of the Port Commission’s top officers are of Asian descent.

Commissioner Fred Felleman will serve as Commission Secretary. Committee assignments for Commissioners Ryan Calkins, Sam Cho, Toshiko Hasegawa, Fred Felleman, and Hamdi Mohamed will be published on the Port’s Commission webpage this week.

“I am honored and humbled to begin my term as Port of Seattle Commission President,” said Port of Seattle Commission President Sam Cho. “Thanks to the work of this Commission, the Port staff, major stakeholders, and everyday community members, we are making real progress on making your Port more efficient, sustainable, and a greater source of economic opportunity. I look forward to continuing our momentum in this work during my presidency.”

“This is a milestone moment for the Port,” said Port of Seattle Commission Vice President Hasegawa. “Last year we centered policy discussions around people and made historic investments in our aviation and maritime gateways, communities, and the environment. This year we are ready to accelerate our rate of progress together.”

“I welcome the support of my colleagues to serve as an officer on the Commission, which increasingly better represents the diversity of the constituents that we serve,” said Port of Seattle Commissioner Fred Felleman.

The Commission will build on an exceptional 2022. Last year the Port opened three marquee projects: the airport’s new International Arrivals Facility, the new Duwamish River People’s Park and shoreline habitat, and — with the Northwest Seaport Alliance — the first phase of the modernized Terminal 5. The airport welcomed four new international services to SEA Airport: FinnAir to Helsinki, Finland; Air Tahiti Nui to Papeete, Tahiti; Air Canada to Montreal, Canada; Turkish Air to Istanbul, Turkey.

The Port made tremendous progress on its sustainability goals, including efforts to explore the feasibility of a cruise-led Green Corridor to Alaska and a Green Shipping Corridor to Busan, South Korea through the Northwest Seaport Alliance. The Port initiated new economic development partnerships aimed at increasing exports and supporting small businesses.

The new slate of officers for 2023 comes at a time when the Port is scaling up all of this work in response to increased regional need. The 2023-2027 five-year capital plan is the largest in Port history, providing funds to modernize SEA Airport, maritime facilities, and expand economic development and sustainability efforts across King County and the state of Washington.

“STATE OF THE PORT” FOR 2022

