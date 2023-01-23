SPONSORED :

Hello Recology!

My New Year’s resolution is to start wasting less.

The problem is, I don’t know where to start!

Do you have any tips for how I can reduce waste in my everyday lifestyle?

Thank you,

Sydney

Happy New Year, Sydney!

We love to hear that you want to start 2023 wasting less. We are happy to help!

As you might have noticed, there are many areas where waste can be produced in our everyday lives. One way to simplify the task of reducing waste is by breaking it down into categories.

In the kitchen and at mealtime is where there is a high potential of waste, so let’s focus here. To reduce waste in this aspect of your life, we recommend the following tips: When you purchase groceries , make sure to bring your own reusable bag. We recommend always stashing a few in your purse or backpack, so you can’t forget. Skip the plastic produce bags when you purchase fruits and vegetables. Buy your food in bulk when you can . This reduces the amount of packaging needed and often reduces how much you pay, too! Buy items with easily recyclable packaging . After prepping your meals to be cooked, you can save vegetable scraps to be turned into broth! By saving and freezing your scraps over time, you can use these to boil and turn into a broth later. Search online for the best recipe for you. Make sure to use reusable plates and cutlery for your meals . If you use paper napkins, be sure to compost them after. Pro tip: use cloth napkins and towels if you can, so these can continue to be washed and reused! Save your leftovers for a second meal . If you didn’t finish dinner, make sure to pack your meal for later in an airtight, reusable container. Any scraps leftover can be composted when you are done with the leftovers. Swap your Saran wrap and single-use store-away materials for reusable products like glass jars, glass containers, and beeswax! Beeswax is 100% compostable once it is done being used.



For more ideas on how to reduce waste, visit one of our Recology stores! The Burien Recology store is located at 15858 First Avenue S, #A100 Burien, WA (map below).

You can also find more Waste Zero tips on our Recology King County social media pages listed below:

You got this!

Recology

