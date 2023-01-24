On Monday morning, Jan. 23, 2023, Sound Transit Police deputies responded to a fight involving two males with knives at the Angle Lake Light Rail Station in SeaTac.

Police say that one man was taken into custody, and is currently receiving medical treatment.

Sound Transit Police is part of the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say that KCSO’s Major Crimes Unit did not respond to the incident, which indicates that injuries were not life-threatening.

The Angle Lake Station is located at 19955 28th Ave S. in SeaTac:

Share this: Tweet



