The City of SeaTac is taking a survey, and is seeking the public’s “Big Ideas” for the SeaTac City Center/Airport District.

The City is currently engaged in a two-phase project to replace the City Center Plan, adopted in 1999. Phase 1 of the project, which established an updated growth and development vision for the area, was completed in March 2020, with adoption of the Phase 1 Vision Report.

“The main goal of this phase of the project is to complete a subarea plan that identifies how to implement the new vision for the district,” the city said.

Learn more about the district, click here.

What are Your Big Ideas for SeaTac City Center/Airport District?

After working for a year with residents, businesses, and property owners in the City Center/Airport District, the City adopted a new long term development vision for the district in 2020.

DISTRICT’S 20-YEAR GROWTH & DEVELOPMENT VISION:

“The global gateway to the Pacific Northwest, the district is an active hub providing residents, workers, and visitors alike with a diverse set of experiences in an enticing, contemporary, and walkable urban district.”

The City would like to gather your ideas to support the early stages of creating a plan to implement the vision for City Center/Airport District. Please go to this short poll and answer six simple questions to help us understand your perspectives and insights about this important area of your community.

Share this: Tweet



