The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, warning that gusts could reach up to 45 mph.

A couple of “storm trains” will be hitting our region over the next week, so be prepared for 1. Wind with gusts and 2. Rain (but no snow).

“The primary threat accompanying Friday`s frontal system will be the wind,” NWS said in its forecast discussion. “A noticeably tight pressure gradient resulting from this system will make for a period of strong winds across much of W. WA, especially Friday afternoon.”

Local @SeattleWXGuy Michael Snyder concurs.

“We have a strong storm system moving our way here folks,” Snyder said. “Heads up for this wind as it picks up during the morning on Friday … watch out for those winds starting to pick up in our region…”

Watch Snyder’s latest forecast video below:

Here’s the Wind Advisory:

Wind Advisory

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

306 AM PST Fri Feb 3 2023

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…Western Skagit County, Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Hood Canal Area, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Share this: Tweet



