SPONSORED:

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding Open Houses in Auburn and Burien this weekend.

The first Open House has it all – an ample corner lot rambler in a fabulous location:

This 4 bed/2 bath has vaulted ceilings, cozy fireplace, and skylights that fill your rooms with bright natural light. 

Dining area/family room and a utility room with access to the backyard. 

Fully fenced, and a HUGE area to park your RV’s, additional vehicles, and/or contractors’ yard to store your big tools or toys – maybe a potential ADU? 

There are 2 outbuildings with electricity that can be used as an office, storage unit, studio, gym, or whatever you have in mind! 

Roof is 5yo + a brand-new water heater. 

This is the house you were waiting for. 

You’ll be close to schools, shopping areas and freeways. Come see it!

WHEN:

  • Saturday, Feb. 18: Noon – 3 p.m.
  • Sunday, Feb. 19: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

  • 5106 S. 316th Street, Auburn, WA 98001 (map hereor see below).

INFO:

  • List Price: $575,000
  • MLS Number: 2031436
  • Bedrooms: 4
  • Bathrooms: 1.5
  • Year built: 1954
  • Approx. House SqFt: 1,510 s.f.
  • Lot: 0.42 Acres

PHOTOS:

MAP:

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

Next up is a private and peaceful Seahurst home designed by acclaimed modernist architect Wendell Lovett:

Amazing attention to light & space on 2.36 acres of natural landscaped grounds. 

Gorgeous Sound & Mountain views from most rooms, with a soaring Great Room begging to entertain, walls of windows, multiple decks combined w/cozy spaces for daily living. 

Chef’s kitchen of Beech & Quartz, all Gaggenau with induction cooktop. Upstairs: office-den, private deck & true Primary Suite. 

“Cool” downstairs 3rd bedroom w/polished concrete floors lives like a studio w/bar, sitting area, WIC, patio & bath. 

Geothermal radiant heat throughout is quiet & cost efficient. 

Parks, trails & eateries nearby. Short drive to Seattle & Airport. 

Huge 3-car garage.

WHEN:

  • Saturday, Feb. 18: 2 – 4 p.m.

WHERE:

  • 15701 25th Ave SW, Burien, WA 98166 (map, or see below)

INFO:

  • List Price: $1,950,000
  • MLS Number: 2035088
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 2.5
  • Year built: 2022
  • Approx. House SqFt: 3,226 s.f.
  • Lot Size Acres: 2.4937

INCLUSIONS:

  • Dishwasher
  • Refrigerator

PHOTOS:

MAP:

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.

