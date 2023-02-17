SPONSORED:
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding Open Houses in Auburn and Burien this weekend.
The first Open House has it all – an ample corner lot rambler in a fabulous location:
This 4 bed/2 bath has vaulted ceilings, cozy fireplace, and skylights that fill your rooms with bright natural light.
Dining area/family room and a utility room with access to the backyard.
Fully fenced, and a HUGE area to park your RV’s, additional vehicles, and/or contractors’ yard to store your big tools or toys – maybe a potential ADU?
There are 2 outbuildings with electricity that can be used as an office, storage unit, studio, gym, or whatever you have in mind!
Roof is 5yo + a brand-new water heater.
This is the house you were waiting for.
You’ll be close to schools, shopping areas and freeways. Come see it!
WHEN:
- Saturday, Feb. 18: Noon – 3 p.m.
- Sunday, Feb. 19: Noon – 3 p.m.
WHERE:
- 5106 S. 316th Street, Auburn, WA 98001 (map here, or see below).
INFO:
- List Price: $575,000
- MLS Number: 2031436
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 1.5
- Year built: 1954
- Approx. House SqFt: 1,510 s.f.
- Lot: 0.42 Acres
PHOTOS:
MAP:
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
Next up is a private and peaceful Seahurst home designed by acclaimed modernist architect Wendell Lovett:
Amazing attention to light & space on 2.36 acres of natural landscaped grounds.
Gorgeous Sound & Mountain views from most rooms, with a soaring Great Room begging to entertain, walls of windows, multiple decks combined w/cozy spaces for daily living.
Chef’s kitchen of Beech & Quartz, all Gaggenau with induction cooktop. Upstairs: office-den, private deck & true Primary Suite.
“Cool” downstairs 3rd bedroom w/polished concrete floors lives like a studio w/bar, sitting area, WIC, patio & bath.
Geothermal radiant heat throughout is quiet & cost efficient.
Parks, trails & eateries nearby. Short drive to Seattle & Airport.
Huge 3-car garage.
WHEN:
- Saturday, Feb. 18: 2 – 4 p.m.
WHERE:
- 15701 25th Ave SW, Burien, WA 98166 (map, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $1,950,000
- MLS Number: 2035088
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2.5
- Year built: 2022
- Approx. House SqFt: 3,226 s.f.
- Lot Size Acres: 2.4937
INCLUSIONS:
- Dishwasher
- Refrigerator
PHOTOS:
MAP:
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
