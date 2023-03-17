SPONSORED:

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding Open Houses in Renton and Burien this weekend.

The first Open House is an incredible 3-bedroom 2.5 bath on quiet cul-de-sac in Renton: 

Enter this light filled home with bamboo floors and vaulted ceilings! 

Living room, dining room and kitchen flow together and there is a pass through from the kitchen to the family room perfect for entertaining. 

The kitchen has been updated with tile floors and countertops. 

New stainless-steel appliance. 

A garden window over the sink gives you a great view of the back yard.

The large primary suite has a 3/4 bath and walk in closet. 

Extend your living space outdoors on to an entertainment sized deck and incredible private flat back yard ready for sports and games!

WHEN:

  • Saturday, Mar. 18: 1 – 3 p.m.
  • Sunday, Mar. 19: 1 – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

  • 16116 SE 180th Place, Renton, WA 98058 (click for map or see below)

INFO:

  • List Price: $700,000
  • MLS Number: 2044230
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 2.5
  • Year Built: 1990
  • Approx. House SqFt: 1,610
  • Lot Size Square Feet: 9,213

INCLUSIONS:

  • Dishwasher
  • Dryer
  • Refrigerator

PHOTOS:

Click arrows to view slideshow:

 

MAP:

CLICK HERE TO VIEW FULL, DETAILED LISTING

The final Open House is a mid-century rambler available in Gregory Heights! 

Nestled on a peaceful lot, this move-in ready home has been meticulously maintained & recently updated: new hot water heater, fridge, gas fireplace, lighting, garage door & flooring in main living areas. 

Spacious kitchen w/stainless steel appliances & abundance of counter and cabinet space. 

3 lg bedrms w/original hardwood floors & 1/2 bath of primary. 

Relax in the beautifully landscaped fully-fenced backyard on the oversized Trex deck w/auto awning & hot tub. 

Other features include: raised garden beds, garden & 16×10 shed, covered RV/boat parking & no airplane noise! 

Conveniently located to Highway 509, 99, I-5, Sea-Tac Airport, parks, shopping & restaurants. 

Come see for yourself!

WHEN:

  • Saturday, Mar. 18: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Sunday Mar. 19: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Tuesday Mar. 21: 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

WHERE:

  • 1611 SW 165th Street, Burien, WA 98166 (click for map or see below)

INFO:

  • List Price: $630,000
  • MLS Number: 2042563
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 1.5
  • Year Built: 1955
  • Approx. House SqFt: 1,160
  • Lot Size Square Feet: 8,176

INCLUSIONS:

  • Dishwasher
  • Dryer
  • Refrigerator
  • Washer

PHOTOS:

Click arrows to view slideshow:

 

MAP:

CLICK HERE TO VIEW FULL, DETAILED LISTING

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.

EDITOR’S NOTESponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. To learn more about how you can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].