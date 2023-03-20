Securing temporary concrete barriers placed for worker safety on northbound I-5 and the off-ramp to South 200th Street in SeaTac will require a nighttime closure of lanes and one ramp.
These changes will happen starting 7 p.m. Tuesday, Mar. 21 to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, Mar. 22, 2023.
Construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close the northbound I-5 off-ramp to South 200th Street/Military Road South and two left lanes on I-5 between South 204th Street and South 240th Street overnight to pin the barriers in place.
Ramp closure information:
- 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 22 – The northbound I-5 off-ramp to South 200th Street/Military Road South will close.
- Drivers will follow a signed detour and should plan for additional travel time.
Northbound I-5 lane closure information:
- 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 22 – The two right lanes of northbound I-5 will close between South 204th Street and South 240th Street.
- The left two general purpose lanes and HOV lane will remain open for travel.
- Drivers should plan for additional travel time.
This work is part of the SR 509 Completion Project.
Recent Comments