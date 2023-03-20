Securing temporary concrete barriers placed for worker safety on northbound I-5 and the off-ramp to South 200th Street in SeaTac will require a nighttime closure of lanes and one ramp.

These changes will happen starting 7 p.m. Tuesday, Mar. 21 to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, Mar. 22, 2023.

Construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close the northbound I-5 off-ramp to South 200th Street/Military Road South and two left lanes on I-5 between South 204th Street and South 240th Street overnight to pin the barriers in place.

Ramp closure information:

7 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 22 – The northbound I-5 off-ramp to South 200th Street/Military Road South will close.

– The northbound I-5 off-ramp to South 200th Street/Military Road South will close. Drivers will follow a signed detour and should plan for additional travel time.

Northbound I-5 lane closure information:

9 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 22 – The two right lanes of northbound I-5 will close between South 204th Street and South 240th Street.

The left two general purpose lanes and HOV lane will remain open for travel.

Drivers should plan for additional travel time.

This work is part of the SR 509 Completion Project.

