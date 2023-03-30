Puget Sound Fire responded at 9:23 p.m. to a vehicle fire in the 22800 block of Military Road S. on Wednesday night, Mar. 29, 2023.

There were no injuries.

Military Road was blocked in both directions for a while, and drivers had to use an alternate route.

