Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Realty will be holding an Open House in the Riverview neighborhood of Seattle this weekend.

This charming home has versatile living space, great outdoor living, & SOLAR:

This 2 bed/2 bath gem offers flexibility as a single-family home, or as two separate 1 bed/1 bath units.

Take advantage of the potential to generate rental income/offset your mortgage w/ this unique property!

Meticulously maintained w/ updated kitchen & refinished hardwoods.

Entertain guests, relax, & plan your summer bbq’s on the huge composite deck, surrounded by beautiful landscaping.

Large garage, covered carport, & extra parking.

Backyard storage shed/workshop w/ power, perfect for projects & hobbies.

This completely electric home is sustainable, w/ solar panels, eco-smart washer/dryer, & instant water heaters under every sink.

4-year-old roof.

Hot tub!

A must see!

WHEN:

    • Sunday, April 23, 2023: 1–3 p.m.

WHERE:

    • 6734 17th Avenue SW, Seattle, WA 98106 (click for map, or see below).

INFO:

    • List Price: $668,000
    • MLS Number: 2056557
    • Bedrooms: 2
    • Bathrooms: 2
    • Year Built: 1948
    • Approx. House SqFt: 1,256
    • Lot Size Square Feet: 6,840

INCLUSIONS:

    • Dishwasher
    • Dryer
    • Microwave
    • Refrigerator
    • Washer

