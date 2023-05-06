Want to be more involved with the City of SeaTac? Want to provide a valuable service to your community, and be more informed about City business? Consider joining a Citizen Advisory Committee.

The following Citizen Advisory Committees have vacancies:

Arts, Culture and Library Advisory Committee , including a youth position – This advisory committee works closely with the Parks & Recreation staff, local schools, Valley View Library and local art and cultural related organizations.

, including a youth position – This advisory committee works closely with the Parks & Recreation staff, local schools, Valley View Library and local art and cultural related organizations. Community Services Advisory Committee , adult or youth – This advisory committee helps connect residents with volunteer opportunities and advises the City on actions which may affect the accessibility or quality of community services available to residents.

, adult or youth – This advisory committee helps connect residents with volunteer opportunities and advises the City on actions which may affect the accessibility or quality of community services available to residents. Planning Commission – This commission advises the City Council on matters affecting the City’s long-term development vision so that all SeaTac residents and businesses can enjoy and be proud to reside in this community.

Interested people can submit applications and background check forms addressed to the City Clerk by mail or in person: 4800 South 188th Street, SeaTac, WA 98188, or by email to [email protected].

These positions will remain open until filled, with review every two weeks.

In addition, the City is always accepting applications for all citizen advisory committees. Applications will be held for one year from the date of submittal and will be considered if a vacancy opens during that period.

Visit the city’s website for additional information or to download an application, or contact the City Clerk at 206-973-4661 or [email protected].

All positions are appointed by the Mayor and confirmed by the Council.

