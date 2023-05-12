Candidates looking to run for office in local elections this year will have the opportunity to put their name on the ballot during the upcoming filing week of May 15–19, 2023.

There are many offices subject to election this year, including county and city level offices, school boards, and special purpose districts. You can find the complete list of offices subject to election on the King County Elections website here.

King County Elections encourages all candidates to file online .

. Online filing opens at 9 a.m. on May 15 and is open 24 hours a day until 4 p.m. on May 19. Candidates may file in person until 4:30 p.m.

In-person assistance is available for those who need it at King County Elections Headquarters in Renton .

. Candidates may file by mail. Mailed filings must be received no later than 4:30 p.m. on May 19, regardless of postmark.

Candidates and campaigns can also call 206-296-1565 with questions or for help filing.

with questions or for help filing. The final deadline to withdraw one’s name from the ballot is 4:30 p.m. on Monday, May 22.

An updated list of candidate filings will be posted by Noon and 6 p.m. each day until the filing week ends. The list will be finalized following the withdrawal deadline.

Candidates can sign up for notifications by email or text to get alerts about deadlines and other candidate-related information.

Candidates looking for more information are asked to please call 206-296-1565 or email [email protected].

