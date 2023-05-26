By Alia Sinclair

Here are the highlights from Tuesday night’s (May 23, 2023) SeaTac City Council Meeting.

May Proclaimed Mental Health Awareness Month

Mayor Jake Simpson began the council meeting by reading the proclamation for Mental Health Awareness Month stating that the City’s intent with the proclamation is to increase public understanding and treatment of mental illnesses and to demonstrate the City’s support for those struggling with mental health and programs to support them.

Council Passes Adoption of New Washington State Building Code

A presentation was given by the Community and Economics Department recommending that the council adopt the new Washington State Building Code required by State Law and becoming effective in Washington State as of July 1, 2023. Below are the Building Codes required to be adopted and enforced by all jurisdictions:

The motion passed unanimously.

Settlement Agreement Discussion with Highline School District

A presentation was made by the Public Works Department requesting a motion be passed to allow the City Manager to enter into a Settlement Agreement in principle with the Highline School District. The key agreement elements are as follows:

Detail of Tyee High School Redevelopment

The motion passed unanimously.

