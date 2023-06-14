By Alia Sinclair

Here are the highlights from Tuesday night’s (June 13, 2023) SeaTac City Council Meeting:

Public Comments

A spokesperson for the Valley View Library shared the news that as of May 9th, 2023, the King County Library System has eliminated late fees in an effort to support equity and intellectual freedom for all people, regardless of income status. The Valley View Library will also be expanding their hours from 37 open hours a week to 40, being open from Monday – Saturday. A number of fantastic events were also shared that can be viewed in their entirety on the Valley View Library website.

June Declared Pride Month by Mayor

Mayor Jake Simpson read a proclamation declaring June Pride month in the City of SeaTac. The proclamation states that SeaTac is a warm and welcoming city that respects people of all backgrounds and recognizes the continuing fight for dignity and equal rights that the LGBTQIA+ community still faces, in addition to encouraging all members of the city to celebrate their neighbors and their differences.

Public Hearing of 2024-2029 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP)

City Engineer Florendo Cabudol presented the council with a request to pass a resolution to adopt a six-year Transportation Improvement Program for 2024-2029. Adoption of the TIP does not obligate the City to expend any money; however, it does provide a forecast of anticipated capital projects and associated expenditures. There are a number of sources that fund the six-year TIP including local parking tax, transportation impact fees (TIF), state gas tax, and state and federal grants. Near-term projects (1 to 2 years out) are fully funded, while projects programmed further out will become funded as they are selected for design and construction. Annually funded TIP projects can be viewed in the graphic below.

The motion was put to a vote and passed unanimously.

2023-2024 Biennial Budget Amended

An amendment request was made to allow room in the budget to enter into an agreement with Parametrix, Inc.for the purpose of assessing the City’s existing surface water and stormwater management program and updating as needed.

This update would ensure compliance with applicable federal, state, and local requirements, state the need for any necessary elements to improve and expand the City’s Surface and Stormwater Program to address the needs of our community and its aging infrastructure, and address proposed solutions for drainage issues. The budget request was for an additional $85,000 to be taken from the 403 Fund. The motion was put to a vote and passed unanimously.

Alia Sinclair is a writer residing in SeaTac. She is passionate about the arts and connecting people through the written word. She is the founder and editor-in-chief of Patchwork Mosaic, a magazine for creatives.

