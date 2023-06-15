Volunteers are needed for a Forest Rescue at North SeaTac Park this Sunday, June 18, 2023, from 10 a.m. – Noon.

Meet near the small parking lot and picnic shelter at Des Moines Memorial Dr. S. near S. 128th Street (map below).

Registration and full details, including what to wear and bring and where to park, are at:

https://seatac.greencitypartnerships.org/event/83/

“Help restore beautiful North SeaTac Park’s forest!”

Volunteers have been transforming this site since autumn of 2020, removing ivy and blackberry and planting native trees and other plants.

We will focus on protecting native trees and other plants – including many that have recently been planted – by removing ivy, thistle, and blackberry and applying mulch.

Come learn some restoration basics and help out your community.

This is work that really matters!

Online registration closes the night before the event but in-person registration is available at the event.

Please email [email protected] with questions.If you are not yet 18 years old and attending without a parent or guardian, please bring a completed youth waiver form, available on the registration page.

This is a SeaTac Green City Partnership event.

