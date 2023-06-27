Moving trucks are rolling back and forth between Tyee High School and the Olympic Interim Site, Highline Public Schools announced on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

Starting this fall, the Tyee Titans will use the Olympic Interim Site for two years during construction of a new Tyee High School.

The temporary address for Tyee High School is:

Tyee High School (at the Olympic Interim Site; map below)

615 South 200th Street

Des Moines, WA 98198

All Tyee students will be provided transportation to and from the interim site for school and after-school sports and activities, just like when this interim site hosted Highline High School students during construction.

Information & Virtual Tour

Visit the Tyee website to review frequently asked questions, see a collection of Olympic Interim Site photos and take a fun virtual tour.

A groundbreaking event to celebrate the beginning of construction for a new Tyee High School at the existing SeaTac site is in the planning stages. A groundbreaking date is expected to be announced later this summer.

Students and families are invited to Titan Day to tour the Olympic Interim campus, meet teachers and get familiar with the temporary site. The date and time will be shared with families later this summer. Families will receive bus route information in late August.

Photos courtesy Highline Public Schools.

