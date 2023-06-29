SPONSORED :

JOB: Northwest Kidney Centers seeking to hire Registered Nurse – Dialysis, SeaTac, WA – Part-time & Full-time

Northwest Kidney Centers seeks a Registered Nurse to join its SeaTac location on day shift position. You may be eligible for up to a $10,000 sign on bonus!

Purpose:

The Registered Nurse is accountable for the delivery and documentation of care of patients dialyzing at NKC.

The nurse is self-directed and accepts and follows leadership from the designated charge nurse, supervisor or manager, and performs relief and/or project duties as related to the overall goals of the department and company.

Required qualifications:

Equivalent of Associate or Baccalaureate degree with a Nursing major

Current Registered Nursing license in the state of Washington

Preferred qualifications:

One year of previous nursing experience

Prior dialysis experience (we can train!)

Salary Range:

160 $32.01 – $41.38 – $56.71

To apply: https://www.nwkidney.org/careers/?p=job%2Fo8gqnfwV

