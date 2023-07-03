Beginning Wednesday, July 5, the 24th Avenue South bridge over SR 518 near Sea-Tac Airport will close to vehicle traffic for three months to replace a damaged girder, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced.

The bridge will close at 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, and is expected to remain closed until late September. A shoulder of the bridge will remain open for people walking, bicycling or using other mobility devices to cross over SR 518.

24th Avenue South detour

Northbound and southbound traffic will detour around the closure using South 152nd Street, Tukwila International Boulevard and South 154th Street.

Bridge girder replacement

The 24th Avenue South bridge was struck in 2020 by an eastbound vehicle with an over-height load, severely damaging the girder.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will replace the damaged girder and rebuild the driving surface.

Eastbound SR 518 will be closed two consecutive weekends between 9 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday to demolish the damaged girder and lift a new one into place.

Those weekend closures are scheduled for July 14-17 and July 21-24.

A signed detour will guide eastbound SR 518 traffic around those closures.

Real-time travel information is available on the WSDOT mobile app, the real-time travel map, or by following the WSDOT Traffic Twitter account.

