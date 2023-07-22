SPONSORED :

Enjoy a live outdoor performance of the comedy “Good Morning, Bill” at Riverton Heights Park in SeaTac on Friday night, July 28, 2023, starting at 7 p.m.

Presented by Burien Actors Theatre, this free performance is Directed by Rachel Rene.

The Story:

Bill Paradene is holidaying in Sussex where he’s met a very attractive, but rather common young girl, Lottie. Sensing her charms are diminishing, Lottie has a fit of hysterics, and Sally Smith, MD, is called in. Bill instantly falls for Sally but she remains aloof and so he returns home where he pine’s so much for Sally. His confused older uncle imagines Bill is missing Lottie. Numerous comedic complications arise when the two women meet late at night with Bill.

The show lasts about 90 minutes and is fit for the whole family.

Riverton Heights Park is located at 3011 S. 148th Street, SeaTac:

Other upcoming performances include:

* New this year in Des Moines: adults, teens, and kids are invited to join in playing free Theater Games in Des Moines Beach Park on Sunday, Aug. 20 from about 4 to 4:45 p.m. before BAT’s 5 p.m. performance. These are fun, low-stress games, with no acting experience needed.

