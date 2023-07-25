A- 69-year-0ld Andrews, North Carolina resident is in federal custody after being charged with abusive sexual contact on board an aircraft, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman.

Jack Allen Roberson was arrested at Sea-Tac Airport, and was scheduled to have a detention hearing on July 19, 2023.

According to records filed in the case, Roberson was seated next to the 15-year-old victim who was traveling with her guardian. According to the criminal complaint, while Roberson appeared to be sleeping, he allegedly slipped his hand onto the victim’s thigh and ran in up under her skirt and towards her genitals. The victim reported the unwanted touching to her guardian who contacted the flight attendant. Roberson was moved to a different seat. Law enforcement was contacted and met the plane on arrival. Roberson was arrested and taken to the Federal Detention Center at SeaTac.

Abusive sexual contact on an aircraft is punishable by up to two years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The charges contained in the criminal complaint are only allegations. A person is presumed innocent unless and until he or she is proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The case is being investigated by the FBI.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Sanaa Nagi.

Share this: Tweet



