You read that right – there will be FREE Ice Cream for the first 200 to visit the Highline SeaTac Botanical Garden this Sunday, July 30, 2023!

The Annual Ice Cream Social and Plant Sale returns to the Highline SeaTac Botanical Garden this Sunday, July 30, 2023, from 11 a. m. – 2 p.m.

The first 200 visitors will receive a serving of ice cream FREE of charge during this popular event.

Guests from all around our area look forward to this annual event to pick up wonderful plants in support of this South King County treasure, while enjoying a cool treat.

In addition, this year’s event will include kid’s activities, the amazing entertainment of a Stilt Walker, as well as an interesting presentation on “Traditional Use of Native Plants” by Speaker Pamela Chelalem Bond.

“Come enjoy some ice cream while you shop at our plant sale or tune into our guest speaker! There will be something for the whole family. We hope to see you there!” reads an announcement.

For more information you may visit their event page here, Instagram here or website here.

Highline SeaTac Botanical Garden is located at 13735 24th Ave S., SeaTac, WA 98168:

