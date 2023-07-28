Puget Sound Fire is investigating a near-drowning at Angle Lake in SeaTac that took place Friday evening, July 28, 2023 and sent a child to the hospital.

Officials said that a child had been pulled from the water and was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

The call came in at 6:38 p.m., and multiple crews responded to the emergency.

Firefighters and @KingCoMedicOne paramedics provided lifesaving care before transporting the child to a hospital.

No further details were released.