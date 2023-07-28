The DubSea Fish Sticks are more than a locally-based baseball team – they’re a fun experience for the whole family – and they’re playing their final two home games of the regular season this Friday night, July 28, and Saturday, July 29, 2023.

The Fish Sticks are an entertaining, competitive summer collegiate baseball team who plays at Mel Olson Stadium located inside of King County’s Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center.

The team prides itself on providing fun, affordable family entertainment for the Seattle communities of West Seattle, White Center, Burien, Normandy Park, Des Moines, Sea-Tac, and Tukwila.

The Fish Sticks host between 25-30 games per summer at their ballpark (nicknamed “The Fryer”), with regular theme nights, promotions, and a variety of other off field entertainment nightly.

As part of the Pacific International League’s (PIL) Round Robin Tournament, they’ll be taking on the Blackfins this Friday night, and the Redmond Dudes Saturday night.

Tickets to games are affordable, ranging between $8-$12 per person. Fans interested in going to games can join the priority ticket list to be notified directly when tickets go on sale.

We’ve been to several games, and find this a fun, wonderful and joyful all-American experience that’s perfect for families, young kids, baseball fans and any and all others who enjoy life and fun (or perhaps a great outdoor beer garden called the “Ice Chest”). At Thursday night’s game, we witnessed at least three home runs as the Fish Sticks cruised to a 12-2 comeback win over the Honkers as part of the PIL Round Robin Tournament.

For more info on your fun, dang good local baseball team, read a recent Seattle Times article here, or visit their website here.

The Sticks are in second place in the PIL standings as of July 27, 2023, and they play the leading Blackfins on Friday night:

Here’s info on their final two regular season home games:

Friday, July 28, 2023, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, July 29, 2023, 6:05 p.m.

