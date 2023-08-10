The SeaTac Police Department is currently accepting applications for the fall session of its Community Police Academy, which starts Sept. 7, 2023.
This is an opportunity to learn about your SeaTac/Burien Police Departments.
During this program, you will meet your officers, get a better understanding of police policy, tactics and resources…and have a lot of fun along the way.
Classes will be held on Thursday evenings from 6–9 p.m., from Sept. 7 – Nov. 2, 2023.
Applications are due by Aug. 24, 2023, and space is limited.
Qualifications:
- 18+ years old
- Lives or works in either Burien or SeaTac
- Able to commit to all 9 sessions
- No prior felony convictions
- Pass a criminal history background check
Details
- WHEN: Thursday evenings from Sept. 7 – Nov. 2, 2023, from 6–9 p.m.
- DEADLINE: Applications are due by Aug. 24, 2023.
- WHERE: WA State Criminal Justice Training Center, 19010 1st Ave S, Burien, WA 98148 (map below).
REGISTER ONLINE HERE
Questions?
Email Burien PD CSO Michiko Wilson at [email protected].
